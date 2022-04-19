Johnnie Jackson feels Charlton got the goals their pressure earned at Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Sport

Johnnie Jackson feels Charlton got the goals their pressure earned at Cambridge

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 10:46 pm
Johnnie Jackson’s Charlton won at Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)
Johnnie Jackson’s Charlton won at Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

Johnnie Jackson felt his Charlton side scored the goals their pressure had earned in his team’s victory at Cambridge.

The Addicks are now unbeaten in four away games following a 2-0 success, with both goals coming via heavy deflections in the final 20 minutes.

Ben Worman diverted Corey Blackett-Taylor’s shot into his own net to open the scoring, before Chuks Aneke’s strike went in off his own team-mate Conor Washington to seal the three points 10 minutes from the end.

“It was quite a good game, considering you’ve got two teams with a dead rubber on paper, but both teams tried to win it, tried to play attacking football,” Jackson said afterwards. “They always attack and try and win and they’ve got a real threat so I thought we dealt with it pretty well in the main.

“I felt like we had the better chances on the night, and probably the majority of the play without absolutely dominating. My gut feeling, without watching it back, is that we probably deserved that win.

“I felt when we scored it was coming. The first half was pretty even, both teams had a couple of chances and we had probably the better ones.

“The start of the second half was quite even but then I thought we started to get a bit of a grip on it. Most of the play was going towards our fans behind the goal. It did feel like we were building up the pressure just before we scored.”

Mark Bonner thought the game got away from his side after half-time as Cambridge’s two-game winning run came to an end.

“In the early stages of the second half it became a basketball game, and that doesn’t suit us,” he said. “The pitch is too big, too open. I think we blew ourselves up in the first 15 minutes and there was not a lot left in the tank after that.

“It was always going to be a case that the first goal would be quite key. It should have been us really; I thought we started the game brilliantly. We played some really good football in the first half.

“If you look at the statistics of the game a lot of them are pretty level pegging. It was a fairly even game, apart from the fact that the attempts on target for them are much higher than ours, so they made better use of their situations that they had.

“We lost our way a bit towards the end of the second half where it became a little bit disjointed. I didn’t think it was a great second half, but there were some really pleasing parts of that game.”

