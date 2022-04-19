Leam Richardson: Wigan worked hard for a deserved point at Ipswich

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Leam Richardson: Wigan worked hard for a deserved point at Ipswich

By Press Association
April 19, 2022, 11:10 pm
Leam Richardson was satisfied with a point (Steven Paston/PA)
Wigan manager Leam Richardson felt his Sky Bet League One table-toppers deserved a point after coming from behind to draw 2-2 at Ipswich.

A brace from Will Keane means Latics need just one point to secure promotion to the second tier and face Plymouth at home on Saturday.

But the champions-elect had to fight hard to secure an important point against the Tractor Boys, who were 2-1 up with 17 minutes to play through goals from Conor Chaplin and skipper Sam Morsy.

Richardson said: “You know you are coming to a really good club, a really good team, who play good football.

“With the energy levels out of possession, we had to be at our best. I thought in possession we were probably not as fluent as we have been, which is understandable with the time of year and what is at stake.

“With their rotations etc, they were going to dominate large parts of the game, but it was how we responded in and around that. They ask you some questions, they’ve got some fantastic players.

“We carry a goal threat ourselves. It was important in possession we had to be a little bit cleaner. We probably started playing our best portion of the game after we conceded the second goal.

“But I thought we worked hard enough to get the result.”

He added: “You see a team there that is quite free-flowing with their season being where it is and playing with that expression, and you see a team with all at stake and quite tentative with the ball.

“But we have gone to away grounds all year and done well and scored goals, so it’s nice we did that tonight.

“We knew it was going to be a tough task, up against a good team, well coached, good players. But we had to be at our best with our work ethic and I thought we matched them at that.”

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna said the performance was something his players can build on for next season.

“I’m happy with the performance,” he said. “I thought it was a good game, with so many lessons in there for us as a team.

“Some important steps that we made as a team and some things that we need to iron out and improve on for next year.

“The first half probably summarised some of the best of us at the moment, and some of the things we really need to improve.

“Probably the biggest positive was the way we chased it down in the second half. I think being 1-0 down to Wigan, and with the fact we haven’t scored enough goals despite our good play.

“A key bit was that we were able to go out, apply the same pressure and go and get two goals in 25 minutes or so.

“I think that gave the group a lot of confidence and it’s something we can build on.”

