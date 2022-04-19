Steven Bartlett determined World XI team will win Soccer Aid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Steven Bartlett determined World XI team will win Soccer Aid

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 12:03 am Updated: April 20, 2022, 2:16 pm
Steven Bartlett will play for the Soccer Aid World XI team in this year’s match (Daniel Hambury/PA)
Steven Bartlett will play for the Soccer Aid World XI team in this year’s match (Daniel Hambury/PA)

Businessman and Dragon’s Den investor Steven Bartlett has said his drive for success does not stop short of the football pitch, as he is desperate for his team to win Soccer Aid 2022.

Bartlett, 29, will play in the star-studded football match for the first time as part of the Soccer Aid World XI team.

Among the famous faces taking to the pitch at the London Stadium will be Usain Bolt, Liam Payne and Alex Brooker.

Speaking to the PA news agency ahead of the match, Bartlett said: “I’m very, very competitive, so I’m very focused on doing a good job myself, but also as a team, I really want to make sure that we win.”

Bartlett also said he was looking forward to playing against his friend and former One Direction member Payne, 28, who will captain the England team.

“Liam Payne is one of my really, really good friends, who’s actually going to be on the other team. So that’ll be interesting.

“It’ll be an extra layer of competition, then hopefully I’ll get a good tackle on him or something – so I can roast him for 10 years,” he said.

He also said he is excited to play alongside Bolt, who will be captaining the World XI team as he returns to the London Stadium a decade on from his gold medal wins at the 2012 London Olympics.

“Usain Bolt has been a huge source of inspiration for me, his achievements in the Olympics and, really, as a man as well, over the last decade,” said Bartlett.

Regardless of his teammates and those he will be playing against, who include fellow first-time player Lucien Laviscount, Bartlett was clear he is determined to win.

Soccer Aid
Lee Mack will return to the pitch to play alongside Steven Bartlett in the Soccer Aid World XI team (Martin Rickett/PA)

He added: “You know, it’s all fun and games, and I know it’s a great cause, but at the end of the day I still really want to make sure that we win.”

Bartlett has started playing as part of an eight-a-side football team, alongside his regular six-days-a-week gym routine, in order to prepare for the match.

He explained part of his drive for wanting to get involved with the match, which raises money for humanitarian aid charity Unicef, comes from playing football when he was younger.

“I wanted to do it because I’ve played football since I was a very young kid, I played for my county, I played for Devon, and then I’ve played football pretty much ever since, but obviously not professionally or anything like that,” he told PA.

“It really is like a dream come true because I didn’t make it as a football player when I was younger, so to get to play in a big stadium in front of lots of people is, I think, every young kid’s dream.”

Players making their return to the Soccer Aid pitch for 2022 include Martin Compston, Mo Gilligan, Harry Redknapp, Gary Neville, Fara Williams and Chunkz.

Since its creation in 2006, Soccer Aid has raised more than £60 million for Unicef, which helps to provide aid to children worldwide.

Soccer Aid for Unicef 2022 takes place on June 12 at the London Stadium, with tickets at socceraid.org.uk/tickets.

