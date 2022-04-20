Dislocated thumb could rule Courtney Lawes out of England’s tour to Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dislocated thumb could rule Courtney Lawes out of England’s tour to Australia

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 9:04 am
Courtney Lawes could be a doubt for England’s Australia tour after suffering a dislocated thumb (Mike Egerton/PA)
Courtney Lawes could be a doubt for England’s summer tour of Australia after suffering a dislocated thumb.

Lawes, who captained England for part of this season’s Guinness Six Nations Championship, was hurt during Northampton’s European Challenge Cup defeat against Gloucester last weekend.

Saints rugby director Chris Boyd has ruled Lawes out of the Gallagher Premiership trip to Bath on Saturday, with further medical opinion required.

Northampton rugby director Chris Boyd says that Courtney Lawes requires further medical assessment (Nigel French/PA)

Northampton are pushing for a play-off place and have four games left in their regular-season campaign. The Bath match is followed by appointments with Harlequins, Saracens and Newcastle.

England, meanwhile, face Australia in a three-Test series that starts on July 2.

“Courtney had a compound dislocation of his thumb, quite nasty,” Boyd told a number of national newspapers.

“The bone actually came out, but it either popped back in or was put back in, and it has been irrigated and sewn back up again.

“He has still got some medical decisions to be made around the skeletal function of the thumb and the muscle and ligament situation.

“All I can clearly say, until we get a medical view, is he won’t play on Saturday. He needs specialist consultation to make a decision on what is the best course of action.”

