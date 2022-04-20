Ben Mee remains sidelined as Burnley host Southampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ben Mee remains sidelined as Burnley host Southampton

By Press Association
April 20, 2022, 10:26 am
Ben Mee has been part of Burnley’s interim coaching staff while injured (Adam Davy/PA)
Ben Mee has been part of Burnley's interim coaching staff while injured (Adam Davy/PA)

Relegation-battling Burnley will remain without captain Ben Mee for Thursday’s visit of Southampton.

Caretaker manager Mike Jackson said Mee – who has been part of his interim coaching staff – is also likely to miss Sunday’s match against Wolves, though he remains optimistic the defender will play at part in the season run-in.

Ashley Westwood’s campaign is over after the horror ankle injury suffered at West Ham last weekend, while neither Johann Berg Gudmundsson nor Erik Pieters are ready to return.

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl has no fresh selection concerns ahead of the trip to Turf Moor.

Defender Lyanco returned after more than two months out with a hamstring injury to play the full 90 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal.

Goalkeeper Alex McCarthy is back training but is still awaiting his first involvement since suffering a hamstring issue in early December.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Hennessey, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Roberts, Collins, Bardsley, Long, Thomas, Cork, Brownhill, McNeil, Stephens, Lennon, Cornet, Weghorst, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.

Southampton provisional squad: Forster, Caballero, McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Stephens, Perraud, Valery, Lyanco, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Diallo, S. Armstrong, Smallbone, Tella, Redmond, Djenepo, Elyounoussi, A. Armstrong, Adams, Walcott, Broja, Long.

