Federer in Venice and Salah sets record straight – Wednesday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 20.

Football

Mo Salah set the record straight.

I meant our midfield, and our defence, make it easy for us. I was not talking about the Manchester United players whom I respect. https://t.co/WjaQfgZNw6 — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) April 20, 2022

Liverpool players reflected on the night before.

What a performance from the boys 👏👏🔥#YNWA pic.twitter.com/hYTrTRXC0u — James Milner (@JamesMilner) April 20, 2022

It’s nights like this we love pic.twitter.com/Dg9UStWBv8 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) April 19, 2022

As did Fulham captain Tom Cairney.

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville had a laugh.

😂😂😂 One good game against a pub team ! 😂 https://t.co/O6wWeQ1GMs — Gary Neville (@GNev2) April 20, 2022

A weighty issue for Patrick Bamford.

Zlatan decides.

I decide when to stop, just like I decide that the yellow ball will hit you pic.twitter.com/481mnOGG2W — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) April 20, 2022

David Beckham’s daughter got behind the Miami Heat.

Boxing

Tyson Fury received a message from the Rock.

Nick Blackwell backed Fury.

What a night Saturday will be @Tyson_Fury I've no doubt in my mind your be the Winner. Top class fighter above the rest, I was privileged to have him walk out behind me on my British Middleweight fight, last fight I could have before my brain Injury, Great Bloke @Tyson_Fury 👊 pic.twitter.com/USRPzT8Fk9 — NICK BLACKWELL (@nickblackwell02) April 20, 2022

Cricket

KP was puzzled.

Please can someone explain to me how this will improve what’s lacking with England’s RED BALL team? Same teams doing the same things. Too many average players calling themselves professionals! pic.twitter.com/XiBEYzaR6W — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) April 20, 2022

Tennis

Novak Djokovic felt inspired.

You are true heroes that inspire us. Thank you for showing us that despite hardship, there’s always a way to succeed and be happy. Proud to have the Serbian Paralympic Team visit us at @SerbiaOpen2022 🎾🤗😃 pic.twitter.com/xi2f3VOQju — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) April 20, 2022

La Dolce Vita for Roger Federer.

Golf

An Open view for Padraig Harrington.

Darts

Gerwyn Price had entertainment sorted for his flight to Aberdeen.

Not one for books but I will be giving this a read thank you @BarryHearn should keep me occupied on my flight to Aberdeen 🎯 pic.twitter.com/BQf2wPBNnE — Gerwyn Price (@Gezzyprice) April 20, 2022

Time flies!

Today I become 55! I can’t believe how fast the time goes. Looking forward to making a nice day with friends and family 🎂♥️. pic.twitter.com/uCBxC7PVNJ — Raymond van Barneveld (@Raybar180) April 20, 2022