Football rumours: Real Madrid to go all out in pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Real Madrid to go all out in pursuit of Kylian Mbappe

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 7:15 am
Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe (Martin Rickett/PA)
Paris St Germain’s Kylian Mbappe (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Real Madrid are confident of signing Kylian Mbappe from Paris St Germain, according to the Daily Mail. The paper says bosses at the Spanish giants are ready and willing to go all out in pursuit of the 23-year-old forward after conceding that their other main target, Erling Haaland, is heading to Manchester City.

The Manchester Evening News reports Paris St Germain have made an offer to Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba. The 29-year-old is almost certain to let his contract run out at the end of the season, with Sky Sports adding his representatives are also in talks with Juventus and Real Madrid.

Leicester City v PSV Eindhoven – UEFA Europa Conference League – Quarter Final – First Leg – King Power Stadium
Leicester’s Youri Tielemans (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans is reportedly high on Tottenham manager Antonio Conte’s summer transfer wish list. The Telegraph says Conte is to instruct Spurs owner Daniel Levy the club needs six new signings, with Tielemans believed to be leading the pack of desired targets.

Spurs have also earmarked Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence, on loan at Nottingham Forest, among their preferred summer targets, according to the Daily Mail.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

England v Ivory Coast – International Friendly – Wembley Stadium
Jude Bellingham in action for England (Adam Davy/PA)

Jude Bellingham: Real Madrid are keen on battling Borussia Dortmund for the 18-year-old’s signature, according to Bild.

Dejan Kulusevski: The Evening Standard says Tottenham will make the winger, on loan from Juventus, a permanent signing in the summer.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal