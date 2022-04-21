Hartlepool still hampered by injuries for Swindon clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Hartlepool still hampered by injuries for Swindon clash

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 10:57 am
Jamie Sterry could miss out for Hartlepool (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Jamie Sterry could miss out for Hartlepool (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Hartlepool’s injury list shows little sign of abating for the clash with Swindon.

Pools could only name five substitutes for Monday’s last-gasp defeat at Rochdale, with Jamie Sterry, Nicky Featherstone, Joe Grey and Timi Odusina all missing out.

Full-back Sterry suffered a rib injury in the home defeat to Port Vale on Good Friday, while skipper Featherstone has not been involved in the last two squads due to stomach and groin problems.

Forward Grey is a major doubt with a groin issue and defender Odusina will be closely monitored as he nurses a knee injury.

Swindon are expected to be without Joe Tomlinson for the trip, while fellow full-back Rob Hunt will not play again this season.

Tomlinson sustained a knee injury in Monday’s defeat to 10-man Leyton Orient – a result that left the Robins four points off the play-off places with four games remaining.

Hunt suffered a calf problem in the recent win at Harrogate and boss Ben Garner confirmed he will miss the remainder of the campaign.

However, leading scorer Harry McKirdy has a chance of returning at the Suit Direct Stadium after a month out with a calf issue of his own.

