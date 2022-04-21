The permutations in battle for promotion and relegation in EFL

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
The permutations in battle for promotion and relegation in EFL

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 11:01 am
Fulham have been promoted (Adam Davy/PA)
Fulham have been promoted (Adam Davy/PA)

Further promotions and relegations are at stake in this weekend’s English Football League fixtures.

Fulham have clinched promotion and Derby, Crewe and Scunthorpe have already been relegated. Here, the PA news agency looks at what else could happen in the coming days.

Championship

Promoted Fulham can now turn their attentions to the title as they take on their nearest challengers Bournemouth. Victory would not officially seal the deal but would leave Marco Silva’s side 12 points clear with 12 to play for and a vastly superior goal difference.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has already produced the first 40-goal league season in almost 30 years after his brace against Preston on Tuesday.

Derby were relegated on Easter Monday and the remaining two places could be confirmed over the weekend.

Barnsley must win at Huddersfield on Friday night to retain any hope of avoiding the drop, and even then would need Reading not to win at Hull the following afternoon. Peterborough, meanwhile, host promotion-chasing Forest knowing they must better Reading’s result.

League One

Victory over Plymouth on Saturday would clinch promotion to the Championship for Wigan, who would move out of the reach of third-placed MK Dons.

Rotherham in second are level on points with the Dons but have a game in hand in that particular battle.

A win for the Millers or the Dons – at home to Oxford and Morecambe respectively – would end the automatic promotion hopes of Plymouth and Wycombe.

Doncaster remain mathematically alive in the relegation battle, albeit by the most tenuous of margins, after they came from 3-0 down to draw with Shrewsbury on Monday.

Rovers must win both of their remaining games and hope Gillingham and Fleetwood lose all of theirs, while turning around a 17-goal margin to the Gills – and 30 to Fleetwood should the latter pick up another point.

AFC Wimbledon are down if they lose to Fleetwood, while a draw would leave them hoping Gillingham and the Cod Army each lose their remaining games.

Fleetwood have a game in hand – against Sheffield Wednesday. They could be relegated on Tuesday if they lose both that and the Wimbledon game while Gillingham beat Portsmouth. Conversely, two Town wins coupled with defeat for Gillingham and victory for Morecambe would send the Gills down.

League Two

Forest Green manager Rob Edwards celebrates victory over Oldham
Will Rob Edwards and Forest Green be celebrating again? (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Forest Green need only a draw with Bristol Rovers to secure League One football next season.

Second-placed Exeter also have the chance to clinch promotion if they beat Rochdale while Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Sutton all lose.

Scunthorpe are down and Oldham will join them if they lose to Salford while Stevenage and Barrow both win.

