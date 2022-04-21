The permutations in battle for promotion and relegation in EFL

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Further promotions and relegations are at stake in this weekend’s English Football League fixtures.

Fulham have clinched promotion and Derby, Crewe and Scunthorpe have already been relegated. Here, the PA news agency looks at what else could happen in the coming days.

Championship

Promoted Fulham can now turn their attentions to the title as they take on their nearest challengers Bournemouth. Victory would not officially seal the deal but would leave Marco Silva’s side 12 points clear with 12 to play for and a vastly superior goal difference.

Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has already produced the first 40-goal league season in almost 30 years after his brace against Preston on Tuesday.

Derby were relegated on Easter Monday and the remaining two places could be confirmed over the weekend.

Barnsley must win at Huddersfield on Friday night to retain any hope of avoiding the drop, and even then would need Reading not to win at Hull the following afternoon. Peterborough, meanwhile, host promotion-chasing Forest knowing they must better Reading’s result.

League One

Victory over Plymouth on Saturday would clinch promotion to the Championship for Wigan, who would move out of the reach of third-placed MK Dons.

Rotherham in second are level on points with the Dons but have a game in hand in that particular battle.

A win for the Millers or the Dons – at home to Oxford and Morecambe respectively – would end the automatic promotion hopes of Plymouth and Wycombe.

Doncaster remain mathematically alive in the relegation battle, albeit by the most tenuous of margins, after they came from 3-0 down to draw with Shrewsbury on Monday.

Rovers must win both of their remaining games and hope Gillingham and Fleetwood lose all of theirs, while turning around a 17-goal margin to the Gills – and 30 to Fleetwood should the latter pick up another point.

AFC Wimbledon are down if they lose to Fleetwood, while a draw would leave them hoping Gillingham and the Cod Army each lose their remaining games.

Fleetwood have a game in hand – against Sheffield Wednesday. They could be relegated on Tuesday if they lose both that and the Wimbledon game while Gillingham beat Portsmouth. Conversely, two Town wins coupled with defeat for Gillingham and victory for Morecambe would send the Gills down.

League Two

Will Rob Edwards and Forest Green be celebrating again? (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Forest Green need only a draw with Bristol Rovers to secure League One football next season.

Second-placed Exeter also have the chance to clinch promotion if they beat Rochdale while Northampton, Bristol Rovers and Sutton all lose.

Scunthorpe are down and Oldham will join them if they lose to Salford while Stevenage and Barrow both win.