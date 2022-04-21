Low-key return to county action for Lancashire’s James Anderson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Low-key return to county action for Lancashire’s James Anderson

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 1:17 pm
James Anderrson was back in action for Lancashire on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)
James Anderrson was back in action for Lancashire on Thursday (Martin Rickett/PA)

James Anderson made a low-key return to action as a star-studded Lancashire attack went wicketless on the first morning of their LV= Insurance County Championship meeting with Gloucestershire.

England’s record wicket-taker was the prime attraction on his first appearance since his controversial dropping for last month’s West Indies tour, leading an imposing group that also included two more Test seamers in Saqib Mahmood and Hassan Ali, as well as leg-spinner Matt Parkinson.

But visiting skipper Graeme van Buuren showed faith in openers Marcus Harris and Chris Dent on a true pitch at Emirates Old Trafford, batting first and seeing the pair put on 101 without loss as both reached 46 not out.

Anderson, back on the field for the first time since saving the penultimate Ashes Test in Sydney three months ago, bowled two tidy spells before lunch for figures of 7-1-21-0.

Despite starting with a wide, the 39-year-old soon settled into a rhythm but was unable to generate any danger against the left-handed pair. He last crossed paths with Australian batter Harris during the Ashes, dismissing him in Melbourne and again at the SCG, but found his rival in solid defensive form.

He took 15 balls to get off the mark, but quickly caught up with Dent’s livelier tempo as the duo helped themselves to 13 fours.

Dent played the ball rather than the reputations of the opposition, shaping up soundly and scoring consistently with the assistance of four overthrows off Anderson’s bowling. Harris, meanwhile, greeted the introduction of Parkinson by clubbing his fourth ball for six over long-on.

Mahmood, picked ahead of Anderson in the Caribbean, was the pick of the attack on his domestic comeback. He bowled five threatening overs for 10 runs, including four edged past the stumps by Harris. His pace was strong, he nagged the outside edge and underlined the positive impressions made on his early England appearances in Barbados and Grenada.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal