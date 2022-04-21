Gareth Ainsworth preparing Wycombe for crunch clash with Owls

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Gareth Ainsworth preparing Wycombe for crunch clash with Owls

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 3:01 pm
Anthony Stewart is fit against for Wycombe (Leila Coker/PA)
Gareth Ainsworth has described Wycombe’s clash with promotion rivals Sheffield Wednesday as their biggest match of the season.

Wanderers suffered a setback last weekend when they could only draw with AFC Wimbledon.

Anthony Stewart returned from injury as a substitute and could come back into the starting line-up, with Ainsworth hoping his squad would be reinforced by a couple of fit-again players.

Anis Mehmeti and Jack Young (both foot) missed the Wimbledon clash while Lewis Wing completes a three-match suspension. Curtis Thompson (knee) has been sidelined for two months.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore will check on Harlee Dean.

The defender was forced off with a minor strain against MK Dons last weekend and missed Tuesday’s victory over Crewe but could return at Adams Park.

Massimo Luongo and Lewis Gibson both returned to the squad in midweek while Josh Windass and Dennis Adeniran are back in training but this weekend is likely to come too soon.

Sam Hutchinson and Dominic Iorfa could again remain sidelined.

