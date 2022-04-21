Noppon Saengkham beats Luca Brecel to book place in second round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Noppon Saengkham beats Luca Brecel to book place in second round

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 3:23 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 4:03 pm
Noppon Saengkham cruised to victory over Luca Brecel (Richard Sellers/PA)
Noppon Saengkham cruised to victory over Luca Brecel (Richard Sellers/PA)

Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham sunk 11th seed Luca Brecel to book his place in the second round of the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield for the second time.

The world number 38 turned a 6-3 overnight advantage into a 10-5 victory over the Belgian, who had arrived at the Crucible on the back of his best season to date.

Saengkham, who lost a final-frame decider to Mark Selby in the second round two years ago, fired two centuries in the first session on Wednesday but Brecel gave himself hope by grabbing the final two frames of the day.

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2022 – Day 5 – The Crucible
Luca Brecel was beaten by Thailand’s Noppon Saengkham at the Crucible (Richard Sellers/PA)

Three consecutive frames upon the resumption moved Saengkham one from victory and he had a sniff of a 147 to wrap up the win after potting the first six reds and blacks with all the balls in a good position.

But after Saengkham ran aground, Brecel, who reached the final of the UK Championship and won the Scottish Open in December, hit back with his first half-century of the match to reduce the deficit.

A flamboyant century in the next took Brecel to within four frames but Saengkham was unfazed and completed his victory in the next frame to set up a last-16 meeting with eight-time Crucible finalist John Higgins.

Betfred World Snooker Championships 2022 – Day 6 – The Crucible
Mark Williams established a 7-1 lead over Jackson Page (Mike Egerton/PA)

Mark Williams fired three centuries and five further breaks of 50-plus as he established a 7-1 overnight advantage over Jackson Page in their second-round match.

Page, who is good friends with Williams and trains at his club in Tredegar, was blown away by the three-time world champion who produced one of the dominant sessions of his career.

Only a rare miss by Williams in the final frame of the day gave Page the chance to avoid a first session whitewash, clearing with an impressive break of 43, but he has it all to do to avoid defeat with a session to spare when they resume on Friday morning.

