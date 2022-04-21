Liverpool call for tougher measures to punish Hillsborough chants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Liverpool call for tougher measures to punish Hillsborough chants

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 4:39 pm
A tribute to the 97 Hillsborough victims was created at Anfield ahead of the Champions League match against Benfica earlier this month (Peter Byrne/PA)
A tribute to the 97 Hillsborough victims was created at Anfield ahead of the Champions League match against Benfica earlier this month (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool are working to ensure those who engage in chants about the Hillsborough disaster have “the full force of the law” brought down on them.

The Reds released a statement on Thursday saying they were “saddened” by a rise in instances of such chanting.

A minority of Manchester City fans disrupted a minute’s silence in memory of the 97 victims of the 1989 disaster during last Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Liverpool at Wembley.

“Liverpool FC is saddened by the recent rise in vile chants about the Hillsborough disaster,” a club statement read.

“We know the impact these abhorrent slurs have on the families of the 97, those who survived, and all associated with this club.

“We are working with the relevant authorities to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether and, where appropriate, bring the full force of the law and the game’s sanction process down on those who continue to sing them.”

City released a statement condemning the actions of some of their fans and the club’s manager Pep Guardiola said: “This is not Manchester City. We are close to Liverpool for the tragedy that happened years ago. We are alongside them. (The chants) don’t represent what we are.”

An inquest in 2016 ruled that the fans who had died at Hillsborough were unlawfully killed amid a catalogue of failings by the emergency services.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal