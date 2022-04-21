Liam Manning could make changes as promotion contenders MK Dons bid to find form

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

MK Dons boss Liam Manning must decide whether to make changes for their clash with Morecambe after back-to-back defeats.

The Dons have seen their automatic promotion chances hit and were dealt a huge blow with the loss of striker Mo Eisa for the rest of the campaign with a serious ankle injury.

Connor Wickham missed the defeat by Oxford on Tuesday after picking up a knock in training and will be assessed.

Aden Baldwin was a surprise inclusion on the bench having been expected to miss the rest of the season and could feature again but Tennai Watson remains sidelined.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams could name the same team for a third straight game.

The Shrimps have hit form to climb out of the relegation places, with Jonah Ayunga’s late equaliser earning them a point against Portsmouth on Monday.

Ayunga will hope that might be enough to push him into the starting line-up, while on-loan Leeds midfielder Alfie McCalmont was given his first minutes for a month.

Shane McLoughlin and Toumani Diagouraga are other players waiting in the wings if Adams does decide to make changes.