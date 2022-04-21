Newcastle boss Eddie Howe should be Manager of the Season contender – Dan Burn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe should be Manager of the Season contender – Dan Burn

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 5:39 pm
Eddie Howe has led Newcastle to the 40-point mark in the Premier League (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Eddie Howe has led Newcastle to the 40-point mark in the Premier League (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Newcastle defender Dan Burn has insisted Eddie Howe should be in the reckoning for Manager of the Season for what he has achieved since his arrival at St James’ Park.

The 44-year-old was appointed by the club’s new owners in November last year with the Magpies five points adrift of Premier League safety and without a single win to their name.

On Wednesday evening they reached the 40-point mark to drag themselves 15 clear of the drop zone after a sixth successive top-flight victory on Tyneside – something they last achieved in 2004 under Sir Bobby Robson

And it is that feat which Burn believes bears comparison with those of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

He said: “Yes, I agree with those who say he is a real contender when you see what he has done.

“When you come in and turn it around the way he has, just the mentality, the way we train, the sense of real togetherness he has brought, photos after winning games, just little things like that… It has brought the fans and the players closer together. We are all pulling in the same direction.

“You have the likes of Klopp and Guardiola, but I think what he has done is equally impressive. Obviously, it is a different job he has done, but a huge achievement from the state the club was in.

“To get to 40 points with five games to go is monumental.”

Howe, of course, had the benefit of a £90milion January spending spree to help him reshape a misfiring squad – Burn’s capture from Brighton accounted for £13m of that – but the way in which he has blended his new arrivals with men he inherited and has since elevated has been hugely impressive.

Newcastle won none of their first 14 games – no Premier League side has ever survived after such a start – but have taken victories from nine of the last 13 to leave supporters dulled by years of under-achievement under previous owner Mike Ashley dreaming of what the future may hold.

As a youngster, Blyth-born Burn, now 29, watched from the stands as the club competed in the Champions League, and although he is too young to remember their famous 3-2 victory over Barcelona in 1997, his own memories have been rekindled by the atmosphere he and his team-mates have created in recent weeks.

He said: “I’m too young to remember Barcelona. It’s those games against Inter Milan, Bayer Leverkusen, games like that – and the atmosphere and positivity now feels like that.

“It’s just the hope. Everyone is buzzing to see what the future will bring. That is why we had to stay up. We are not mathematically done yet, but we’re well on our way.”

