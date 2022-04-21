Anthony Ralston hoping to bury Hampden heartache with happy Dingwall return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Anthony Ralston hoping to bury Hampden heartache with happy Dingwall return

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 5:51 pm Updated: April 21, 2022, 6:21 pm
Celtic’s Anthony Ralston (left) celebrates in Dingwall (Steve Welsh/PA)
Celtic’s Anthony Ralston (left) celebrates in Dingwall (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic full-back Anthony Ralston is looking to bury his Hampden heartache when he returns to a venue which holds lifelong memories.

Ralston and Celtic get the chance to get their Scottish Cup semi-final defeat by Rangers out of their system when they take on Ross County in Dingwall on Sunday.

The Scotland international scored a winner in the sixth minute of stoppage-time the last time Celtic played at the Global Energy Stadium, heading home to spark a pitch invasion.

“It was a bit mental, to say the least,” he told Celtic TV. “Obviously I remember it well and it will live with me forever. That moment might be something I will never do again.

“The main thing was that we got three points, which is obviously difficult to do when you go away to these places.

“But obviously on a personal note it was a bit of a dream to score a late winner and you saw how the travelling fans reacted.

“It’s something, growing up, you have watched yourself and think ‘I wish that could be me one day’. But it’s not something you expect to happen. It’s a great memory that will live with me forever.”

Rangers can cut the six-point deficit on Celtic when they take on Motherwell on Saturday but, either way, victory in Dingwall will put Ange Postecoglou’s side in a commanding position ahead of the visit of the Light Blues the following weekend.

Celtic suffered derby disappointment when they went down 2-1 in extra-time last Sunday but Ralston is focused ahead.

“We were extremely disappointed, every one of us, last weekend,” the 23-year-old said.

“But it’s done now and it’s important we focus on Sunday. We put it to bed and focus on the upcoming game. That’s what we are all doing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]