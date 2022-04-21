Exeter without Alex Hartridge as they bid to take a step closer to promotion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter will be without defender Alex Hartridge as they attempt to take a step closer to promotion from League Two at home to Rochdale on Saturday.

A scan has confirmed Hartridge tore a hamstring during the 2-0 win over Colchester on Good Friday and is unlikely to play again this season. The fit-again Jonathan Grounds and Cheick Diabate, who started at Tranmere on Monday, are vying for a starting place.

Striker Sam Nombe is back in training after recovering from his own hamstring problem, although Saturday’s game may come too soon for him.

Midfielder Harry Kite has also returned to the fold after a groin injury, but manager Matt Taylor will assess both before naming his team.

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale could opt for change after seeing his half-time reshuffle inspire his side to a fightback victory over Hartlepool on Monday.

Stockdale replaced Corey O’Keeffe with Abraham Odoh to allow Eoghan O’Connell to drop from midfield into the back three after being unhappy with his side’s first-half display, although it was O’Connell who strode forward to smash home a stoppage-time winner.

Defender Max Taylor was used as a late substitute on his return from an ankle injury, while there was also a seat on the bench once again for striker Josh Andrews following his recovery from illness.

However, midfielder Liam Kelly was missing once again, while George Broadbent has joined James Ball and Tahvon Campbell on the casualty list.