Graham Potter calls on Brighton players to improve their home form for the fans

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 9:05 pm
Graham Potter has admitted Brighton are out to boost their dismal home form (Nick Potts/PA)

Graham Potter has admitted Brighton are determined to put on a better show at the Amex Stadium for the Seagulls fans.

Brighton have won just three times at the Amex Stadium in the Premier League this term, with Potter’s men sitting 18th out of 20 when it comes to home encounters.

The south coast men are seventh in the away day table, with six wins and seven draws on their travels.

Brighton host Southampton on Sunday, with boss Potter admitting he is acutely aware of those shortcomings at home.

“We’re aware we haven’t done well enough in front of own supporters,” said Potter.

“We’ve got a few more chances to do that now though, so we want to start on Sunday. Performances have been OK but wins haven’t been enough I think.

“If you look a bit closer at the games at home, we’ve played some draws where we’ve been quite dominant. We’ve missed a couple of penalties, we were quite dominant against Arsenal, we were very dominant against Norwich. And if you get wins in those games perhaps it looks a little different.

“It’s something we’re aware of though, and working to improve. The away supporters have probably had a great experience this season, but we want to give our home fans more to shout about now.

“We don’t really speak about it that much, we just want to do better with it. At home we know we’ve got a bit more work to do, and that’s exciting. Yes that home record’s an issue, but we’ve still managed to get 40 points, and with five games to go it’s not too bad.”

Brighton lost 3-0 at league leaders Manchester City on Wednesday, with Leandro Trossard missing out through sickness. The Belgium forward returned to light training on Thursday though and could yet feature in Sunday’s Saints clash.

“He’s recovered quite well, it was just a 24-hour sickness problem,” said Potter.

“We’ve got a few bumps and bruises but hopefully everyone else should be OK.”

