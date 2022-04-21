Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sends Barcelona into second in LaLiga table

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sends Barcelona into second in LaLiga table

By Press Association
April 21, 2022, 11:03 pm
Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right0 celebrates his winner at Real Sociedad with Sergio Busquets (Alvaro Barrientos/AP/PA)
Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (right0 celebrates his winner at Real Sociedad with Sergio Busquets (Alvaro Barrientos/AP/PA)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired Barcelona back into second place in LaLiga after a narrow victory at Real Sociedad.

The former Arsenal striker’s 11th goal for the club secured a 1-0 win at the Reale Seguros Stadium which leaves them 15 points adrift of leaders Real Madrid.

Ousmane Dembele had already hit the post when Aubameyang headed Barca into an 11th-minute lead, and Frenkie De Jong and the Gabon international both went close to a second before the break.

Sociedad fought for a way back into the game in a tight second half, but were unable to find a way past keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as the Catalan side bounced back from their shock home defeat by Cadiz.

Sevilla sit third after Jesus Corona struck twice in an eventful 3-2 win at lowly Levante.

Corona headed the visitors into a 14th-minute lead, but they were soon pegged back by Jose Luis Morales’ penalty after Diego Carlos had handled, only for Corona to double his tally with 27 minutes gone.

Morales passed up the opportunity to level for a second time when he missed a 71st-minute spot-kick, and Levante were made to pay when Jules Kounde headed the visitors further ahead nine minutes from time, although substitute Roberto Soldado made it interesting when he scored with three minutes remaining.

Ten-man Athletic Bilbao survived a tense conclusion to see out a 3-2 victory at Cadiz.

Bilbao looked to have the game won by half-time as they raced into a 3-0 lead after Raul Garcia had set them on their way within three minutes of kick-off.

Iker Muniain doubled their tally with 22 minutes gone, converting the rebound after keeper Jeremias Ledesma had saved his penalty, and Mikel Vesga made it three 12 minutes before the break.

Substitute Lucas Perez pulled a goal back for the home side 11 minutes after the restart within seconds of his introduction, and Vega’s 71st-minute dismissal for a second bookable offence provided a further boost.

Ruben Sobrino further reduced the deficit with three minutes left on the clock and fellow substitute Fali was denied an equaliser deep into stoppage time by the upright as Cadiz launched a late blitz.

Sergi Guardiola edged Rayo Vallecano seven points clear of the relegation zone as a 1-0 win at Espanyol ended their wait for a league victory at the 14th attempt.

Guardiola broke the deadlock two minutes before half-time to give the visitors the lead, and Rayo, who last tasted LaLiga success in December, might have won more comfortably had Alvaro Garcia’s shot not come back off the post on the hour.

