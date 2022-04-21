Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sends Barcelona into second in LaLiga table

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired Barcelona back into second place in LaLiga after a narrow victory at Real Sociedad.

The former Arsenal striker’s 11th goal for the club secured a 1-0 win at the Reale Seguros Stadium which leaves them 15 points adrift of leaders Real Madrid.

Ousmane Dembele had already hit the post when Aubameyang headed Barca into an 11th-minute lead, and Frenkie De Jong and the Gabon international both went close to a second before the break.

Sociedad fought for a way back into the game in a tight second half, but were unable to find a way past keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen as the Catalan side bounced back from their shock home defeat by Cadiz.

Sevilla sit third after Jesus Corona struck twice in an eventful 3-2 win at lowly Levante.

Corona headed the visitors into a 14th-minute lead, but they were soon pegged back by Jose Luis Morales’ penalty after Diego Carlos had handled, only for Corona to double his tally with 27 minutes gone.

Morales passed up the opportunity to level for a second time when he missed a 71st-minute spot-kick, and Levante were made to pay when Jules Kounde headed the visitors further ahead nine minutes from time, although substitute Roberto Soldado made it interesting when he scored with three minutes remaining.

FULL-TIME I Athletic win in Cádiz. The Lions, down to 10 men for the final stretch of the game, defend the lead gained in the first half and take home all three points.#CadizAthletic #AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/k3YWHb3CUX — Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) April 21, 2022

Ten-man Athletic Bilbao survived a tense conclusion to see out a 3-2 victory at Cadiz.

Bilbao looked to have the game won by half-time as they raced into a 3-0 lead after Raul Garcia had set them on their way within three minutes of kick-off.

Iker Muniain doubled their tally with 22 minutes gone, converting the rebound after keeper Jeremias Ledesma had saved his penalty, and Mikel Vesga made it three 12 minutes before the break.

Substitute Lucas Perez pulled a goal back for the home side 11 minutes after the restart within seconds of his introduction, and Vega’s 71st-minute dismissal for a second bookable offence provided a further boost.

Ruben Sobrino further reduced the deficit with three minutes left on the clock and fellow substitute Fali was denied an equaliser deep into stoppage time by the upright as Cadiz launched a late blitz.

Sergi Guardiola edged Rayo Vallecano seven points clear of the relegation zone as a 1-0 win at Espanyol ended their wait for a league victory at the 14th attempt.

Guardiola broke the deadlock two minutes before half-time to give the visitors the lead, and Rayo, who last tasted LaLiga success in December, might have won more comfortably had Alvaro Garcia’s shot not come back off the post on the hour.