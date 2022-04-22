Arsenal is my life – Lotte Wubben-Moy signs new deal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England defender Lotte Wubben-Moy has signed a new contract at Arsenal.

The 23-year-old re-joined the Gunners in 2020 after a spell plying her trade in the United States and has since gone on to earn seven senior caps with the Lionesses.

Having come through the ranks at Arsenal, her childhood club, agreeing a new deal was something she was delighted to get over the line.

“It feels amazing,” she said.

“This contract means so much more to me and to my family than just it being a football contract.

“It’s a commitment to the club and it’s a commitment to Arsenal, the community that it’s active in and to my life as a whole, because that’s what Arsenal is – it’s my life.”

Arsenal currently sit a point behind leaders Chelsea in the Women’s Super League table ahead of their weekend trip to Everton.

“Lotte has proven herself as an important player for us this season,” said head coach Jonas Eidevall.

“So I’m delighted that she has extended her stay with the club. She is one of the most exciting young defenders in English football and I believe she has all the tools to continue her progression here at Arsenal.”