Walsall defender Stephen Ward announces his retirement from football By Press Association April 22, 2022, 10:05 am Stephen Ward has announced his retirement from football (Morgan Harlow/PA) Walsall defender Stephen Ward has announced his decision to retire from professional football. The 36-year-old made his name at Wolves before moving to Burnley in 2014. At Turf Moor he helped the Clarets achieve promotion to the Premier League in the 2015-16 season and reach the Europa League in the 2017-18 season. Ward also had stints at Stoke and Ipswich and was capped 50 times for the Republic of Ireland, featuring in two European Championships for his country.