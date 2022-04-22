Rhys Oates could return to action when Mansfield host Crawley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Rhys Oates could return to action when Mansfield host Crawley

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 10:39 am
Rhys Oates has a “50-50” chance of playing against Crawley (Tim Markland/PA)
Mansfield’s top scorer Rhys Oates could return to action in Saturday’s home League Two clash with Crawley.

The forward, who has missed the last four games due to a thigh injury, has a “50-50” chance of playing this weekend, boss Nigel Clough has said.

Ollie Clarke (groin) is also being assessed, and George Lapslie can be called upon again after completing a suspension.

Kellan Gordon (knee) remains sidelined.

Crawley boss John Yems has said he may have only 15 players fit to select from for Saturday’s contest.

The Reds had a 16-man matchday squad for their last outing, Monday’s 1-0 home win over Walsall.

Kwesi Appiah and Jack Payne were the latest to join the list of absentees after sustaining injuries against Newport three days earlier.

Yems’ side, looking for a fourth successive victory, are 12th in the table, four places below Mansfield, who are outside the play-off spots on goal difference.

