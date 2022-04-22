No new worries for Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin ahead of Livingston game By Press Association April 22, 2022, 11:17 am Jim Goodwin’s side could only secure a bottom-half finish (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Aberdeen have reported no fresh injuries ahead of the cinch Premiership clash with Livingston. Midfielder Dylan McGeouch is battling to get back to fitness after a niggle. Defender Adam Montgomery (hamstring) and forward Matty Kennedy (back) remain on the sidelines. Former Dons striker Bruce Anderson could return for Livi after making a swifter-than-expected recovery from an ankle injury. James Penrice is an injury doubt after going off with a knock against Motherwell last time out. Fellow defender Tom Parkes will definitely miss out after being booked in for knee surgery. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Dundee United boss Tam Courts to assess Kevin McDonald ahead of visit of Hearts Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin issues warning against relegation play-off threat complacency Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds not going to gamble on players’ fitness ahead of play-offs Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin aims to sign ‘big characters’ who can handle pressure