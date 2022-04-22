Dundee United boss Tam Courts to assess Kevin McDonald ahead of visit of Hearts By Press Association April 22, 2022, 11:19 am Kevin McDonald could miss out for Dundee United (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Dundee United boss Tam Courts will assess Kevin McDonald ahead of the visit of Hearts in the cinch Premiership on Sunday. The midfielder is nursing a muscular problem while Max Biamou had a recurrence of a thigh injury. Ian Harkes (ankle) and Peter Pawlett (Achilles) are out for the rest of the season. Hearts will assess several players with knocks including defender Stephen Kingsley. Andy Halliday is likely to miss out with an Achilles knock while Michael Smith is back in training after a back problem. Craig Halkett (ankle) and Beni Baningime (knee) are out while John Souttar is set to return to the training pitch next week after ankle surgery. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Hearts manager Robbie Neilson won’t go crazy with club’s European cash windfall Hearts secure European group football – 5 things we learned from semi-final win Hearts welcome back Cammy Devlin for semi-final clash with Hibernian Tam Courts says Dundee United must be ‘proud and pleased’ after top-six finish