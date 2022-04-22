Rotherham without Shane Ferguson for the crunch promotion clash with Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Rotherham without Shane Ferguson for the crunch promotion clash with Oxford

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 11:27 am
Rotherham’s Shane Ferguson will miss the game with Oxford (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Rotherham's Shane Ferguson will miss the game with Oxford (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Rotherham will be without Shane Ferguson for the crunch clash with Oxford.

The Northern Ireland international suffered a foot injury in Tuesday’s defeat at Burton which will end his season, even if the misfiring Millers drop into the play-offs.

Jordi Osei-Tutu is fit after picking up an ankle knock in midweek, with Josh Vickers (broken hand) and Will Grigg (hamstring) out for the season.

The Millers will be virtually assured of promotion if they win and MK Dons lose to Morecambe, owing to their better goal difference.

Oxford have no fresh concerns as they aim to keep their play-off hopes alive.

The U’s are two points off sixth place after the midweek win over MK, a victory that saw Marcus Brown return to the fray and he will be involved again.

Sam Baldock is close to a return but will not feature in South Yorkshire.

James Henry, Alex Gorrin and Jamie Hanson are all sidelined.

