Eoin Morgan has ‘no interest’ in England Test captaincy job

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Eoin Morgan has ‘no interest’ in England Test captaincy job

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 11:55 am
Eoin Morgan has distanced himself from an unlikely Test return (Nigel French/PA)
Eoin Morgan has distanced himself from an unlikely Test return (Nigel French/PA)

England’s World Cup winning captain Eoin Morgan insists he has no designs on succeeding Joe Root as Test skipper.

The idea that Morgan would be parachuted in at the age of 35, having last played the five-day format more than 10 years ago, always appeared fanciful but he had been touted in some quarters as the kind of strong leader who could lift the side out of their current rut.

But the Dubliner, whose focus is fully trained on the T20 World Cup in Australia this winter, has made it clear he is not an option.

Asked by Sky Sports News if he was interested in the role, he said: “Absolutely not, no. I’m very happy with the role that I play within the white-ball team and English cricket at the moment. It has been the part of my career that I’m most proud of.

“My career is firmly focused on World Cups, and hopefully sustaining what we’ve built over the last six years is probably going to be the most important part of what I leave behind eventually.

“I haven’t played red-ball cricket for a long time. I wouldn’t have any interest in the job. I would be no good at it.”

Ben Stokes (right) is the favourite to succeed Joe Root.
Ben Stokes (right) is the favourite to succeed Joe Root (Adrian Dennis/NMC Pool)

The most compelling candidate remains Root’s vice-captain, Ben Stokes, who used his Daily Mirror column this week to pay tribute to his friend while describing the post as a “huge honour”.

Morgan has worked closely with Stokes for a number of years and believes he has the right kind of character to take charge.

“Obviously Ben is a fantastic player, a brilliant leader, though he doesn’t need to have the captain’s armband on to lead like he does,” he added.

“He’d certainly be a candidate. I think it would be hard to turn down the captaincy. It’s a privileged position to be in. Obviously circumstances have to be right, but most people who want to take red-ball cricket forward would like to take it on.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal