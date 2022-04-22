Antonio Conte surprised at how well Christian Eriksen has done at Brentford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Antonio Conte surprised at how well Christian Eriksen has done at Brentford

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 12:03 pm
Christian Eriksen faces his former manager and old club when Brentford take on Tottenham (Steve Paston/PA)
Christian Eriksen faces his former manager and old club when Brentford take on Tottenham (Steve Paston/PA)

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits he is surprised by how well Christian Eriksen’s return to football has gone.

Eriksen has proved he is still at the top of his game after a remarkable recovery from last summer’s cardiac arrest, helping to fire Brentford to Premier League safety.

The Bees, who signed the Denmark international in January on a deal until the end of the season, have won every game that he has started and he comes up against his former club Spurs and old Inter Milan boss Conte on Saturday.

Conte expressed caution over how Eriksen would perform when asked about whether he contemplated bringing him back to Spurs in January and was not expecting him to perform at the level he has.

“Honestly, no one knew the possibility of Christian coming back to football. It was a surprise for everybody,” he said.

“I think in this respect, Brentford was very good to understand the situation and to go into the situation, and to sign Christian. I’m really surprised but I’m not the only person surprised to see him playing in this way.

“I don’t want to remember what happened to him because it makes me very sad. But to see him now playing at this level is incredible. It’s amazing. I’m very happy for him. For sure, he had always great joy in playing football. But if before he was enjoying it 100 per cent, now it’s 200 per cent.

“Because to go from a situation where you can’t play football for the rest of your life, to playing football again, I think that makes you happy and makes you enjoy this sport, and your passion, much more.

“I wish for him and his family the best. They deserve it and it will be a great joy to see him on the pitch, playing and doing what he likes to do.”

Conte signed Eriksen at Inter in January 2020 and initially left him on the bench as the Dane struggled to adapt to life at the San Siro.

However, his quality shone through and he fought his way into the team, helping Inter to the Scudetto last season.

Christian Eriksen
Christian Eriksen has impressed old boss Antonio Conte with how well he has done at Brentford (Steve Paston/PA)

“At Inter we played with a 3-5-2 and at the time Christian was used to playing at Tottenham behind a striker in a 4-2-3-1,” Conte said.

“So I think he needed a bit of time to understand my idea of football. But when he did this, he became a really important player for us.

“I see at Brentford they are playing sometimes 3-5-2 or 3-4-3. And in 3-5-2, he is doing the same things he did with Inter by being their playmaker. But when you have a player with great availability to improve themselves and put themselves at the service of the team, it’s easier for a manager.

“And Christian is one of these types of player. I don’t remember once that he complained when he was on the bench. A top player, a top person in every moment.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal