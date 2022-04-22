Cheltenham manager Michael Duff to make decision over fitness of Matty Blair

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff has a decision to make over midfielder Matty Blair ahead of Saturday’s League One clash with Bolton.

Blair has missed the last two games with a groin problem and while he has a chance of returning, Duff will assess whether or not it is worth the risk with just two fixtures remaining.

Fellow midfielder Conor Thomas could be available after sitting out Monday’s 3-0 defeat at Lincoln following his recovery from injury against Gillingham on Good Friday.

However, defender Ben Williams will not be involved as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

Bolton midfielder Kyle Dempsey is in contention after returning to training following his hamstring problem.

Dempsey has missed the last three games and while he is unlikely to start, head coach Ian Evatt has hinted he is ready to make an impact from the bench.

Evatt, whose side are unbeaten in six games, otherwise has no fresh selection problems.

Ricardo Santos, Kieran Lee, Josh Sheehan, Lloyd Isgrove and loan signing Marlon Fossey all remain sidelined.