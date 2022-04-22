Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette could return for Gunners against Man Utd

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette could return for Saturday’s Premier League visit of Manchester United.

The striker is back in full training after testing positive for coronavirus but could find himself on the bench after his replacement Eddie Nketiah hit a brace in the 4-2 win at Chelsea.

Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf) is closing in on a return while Kieran Tierney (knee) and Thomas Partey (thigh) are long-term absentees.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane are set to return as United head to the Emirates without a number of other key players.

The pair missed the 4-0 loss at Liverpool and Scott McTominay is fit after only being included as an emergency substitute at Anfield, where Paul Pogba picked up a calf injury that is set to rule him out for the rest of the season.

Fred, Edinson Cavani and Luke Shaw are sidelined. Mason Greenwood remains suspended by the club.

Arsenal provisional squad: Leno, Ramsdale, Tomiyasu, Cedric, Gabriel, White, Holding, Swanson, Tavares, Lokonga, Xhaka, Elneny, Odegaard, Patino, Smith Rowe, Saka, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette, Nketiah.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Heaton, Wan-Bissaka, Dalot, Maguire, Varane, Jones, Bailly, Lindelof, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Mejbri, Pogba, Lingard, Fernandes, Mata, Garnacho, Rashford, Elanga, Sancho, Ronaldo