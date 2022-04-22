Bradford without the suspended Paudie O’Connor for the visit of Scunthorpe By Press Association April 22, 2022, 2:31 pm Paudie O’Connor is suspended for the visit of Scunthorpe (Jacob King/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Bradford will be without the suspended Paudie O’Connor for the visit of Scunthorpe on Saturday. The Bantams captain was given a second yellow card for a challenge on Noah Chilvers in the second half of their 3-0 defeat to Colchester on Monday. Midfielder Levi Sutton returned from injury in that fixture and should line up once again. Fellow midfielder Elliot Watt should return to the fold after he served his one-match ban for a red card against Tranmere on Good Friday. Mason O’Malley could feature for Scunthorpe’s trip to the Utilita Energy Stadium. The 20-year-old left-back has been named on the bench for the Iron’s last two games having recovered from a hamstring injury and could have a part to play. It remains unclear whether defender George Taft will come back into the squad as he nurses a stomach problem. There have been four draws in the last five meetings between the two sides. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Colchester cruise past Bradford to secure League Two status Keith Hill keen to lift Scunthorpe spirits for Stevenage clash after relegation Ruel Sotiriou hoping to start for Leyton Orient against Scunthorpe Anthony Grant returns from suspension as Scunthorpe face Mansfield