West Ham in the midst of defensive injury crisis ahead of trip to Chelsea

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

West Ham in the midst of defensive injury crisis ahead of trip to Chelsea

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 2:41 pm
David Moyes has an injury crisis to deal with (Adam Davy/PA)
David Moyes has an injury crisis to deal with (Adam Davy/PA)

West Ham are in the midst of a defensive injury crisis with three centre-halves ruled out of Sunday’s trip to Chelsea.

Issa Diop has joined Kurt Zouma and long-term absentee Angelo Ogbonna on the sidelines, leaving Craig Dawson as the club’s only recognised centre-back.

“We’ve got some injuries, but all clubs get injuries at this time of the season,” said manager David Moyes.

“So I’ve got to juggle and find a way of getting something which gives us a defensive set-up.

“Obviously Issa’s got an injury and Kurt’s got an injury. So we’re trying not really to put any timescales on it, because you’re always hoping you’re going to get your players back quicker.

“It’s really important that we can get them back and hopefully we get them back as soon as we possibly can.”

Moyes will have to weigh up using full-backs Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell either side of Dawson in a back three, or even ask England midfielder Declan Rice to step back into defence.

It is not an ideal situation for Moyes ahead of arguably the club’s biggest week in more than 40 years.

The Hammers are still vying for a top-six spot in the Premier League, and face their first European semi-final since 1976 against Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday night.

But Moyes insisted: “We wouldn’t want it any other way.

“We’re coming up to the end of April, we’re still in Europe and we could make Europe again through our league position.”

Chelsea have lost their last two Premier League matches at home, against Brentford and Arsenal, conceding eight goals along the way.

But Moyes said: “Chelsea were arguably the favourites for the Premier League in the first three months of the season – since then you’ve seen the strength of Manchester City and Liverpool.

“They’re champions of Europe and have a really good squad and manager. They’ve had their ups and downs as all teams do, but they have a top team. It’s just the top two have ploughed ahead.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal