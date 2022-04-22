Nick Powell missing once more with quad muscle problem as Stoke entertain QPR

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stoke will again be without midfielder Nick Powell for the Sky Bet Championship match against QPR.

Powell is closing in on a return from a quad problem which has sidelined him since early March but will not be ready to be involved this weekend.

Defender Ben Wilmot, forward Josh Maja and midfielder Romaine Sawyers all came into the side for the 1-0 win at Blackburn on Easter Monday, so should feature again.

Midfielder Jordan Thompson, defenders Liam Moore and Harry Souttar have all been sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

QPR have been dealt another injury blow with full-back Moses Odubajo set to miss the remainder of the season with a calf problem.

Odubajo was forced off during the second half of the win over Derby on Monday night, with tests confirming the defender, out of contract in the summer, will need around three months of recovery.

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick (hamstring) and defender Yoann Barbet (knee) both face late fitness tests, but left-back Lee Wallace (hamstring) remains unavailable.

First-choice goalkeeper Seny Dieng is closing in on a return after being sidelined since February because of a thigh problem.