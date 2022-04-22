Nick Powell missing once more with quad muscle problem as Stoke entertain QPR

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Nick Powell missing once more with quad muscle problem as Stoke entertain QPR

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 2:42 pm
Nick Powell has been sidelined since early March by a quad problem (Leila Coker/PA)
Nick Powell has been sidelined since early March by a quad problem (Leila Coker/PA)

Stoke will again be without midfielder Nick Powell for the Sky Bet Championship match against QPR.

Powell is closing in on a return from a quad problem which has sidelined him since early March but will not be ready to be involved this weekend.

Defender Ben Wilmot, forward Josh Maja and midfielder Romaine Sawyers all came into the side for the 1-0 win at Blackburn on Easter Monday, so should feature again.

Midfielder Jordan Thompson, defenders Liam Moore and Harry Souttar have all been sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

QPR have been dealt another injury blow with full-back Moses Odubajo set to miss the remainder of the season with a calf problem.

Odubajo was forced off during the second half of the win over Derby on Monday night, with tests confirming the defender, out of contract in the summer, will need around three months of recovery.

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick (hamstring) and defender Yoann Barbet (knee) both face late fitness tests, but left-back Lee Wallace (hamstring) remains unavailable.

First-choice goalkeeper Seny Dieng is closing in on a return after being sidelined since February because of a thigh problem.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal