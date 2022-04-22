Brendan Rodgers happy to have Jamie Vardy back for Leicester run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Brendan Rodgers happy to have Jamie Vardy back for Leicester run-in

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 3:01 pm
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, pictured, can call on Jamie Vardy again (Tim Goode/PA)
Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers, pictured, can call on Jamie Vardy again (Tim Goode/PA)

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers is ready to unleash fit-again Jamie Vardy.

The striker has returned to training after six weeks out with a knee injury and will be in the squad for Saturday’s visit of Aston Villa.

He has played just once since December having also battled a hamstring problem this year.

The 35-year-old’s comeback comes at a crucial time, with the Foxes facing Roma in their Europa Conference League semi-final first leg next week.

Rodgers said: “It’s clearly very important for us. He’s a wonderful player and even for his age he has the talents and mindset to compete and show his qualities. We’ll look forward to seeing him on the field at some point on Saturday.

“Knowing Jamie’s quality, you know the intensity he can bring to the game, his movement and confidence. He is a proven top-level player and we have missed him a lot.

“That’s the reality of it and hopefully he’s back for a really important period for us. If we can have him back that will really help us.

“He has trained with the squad and is hopefully back in and available tomorrow. Everything over the last few days has been really positive.”

Leicester remain without Boubakary Soumare for personal reasons, while Wilfred Ndidi, Danny Ward and Ryan Bertrand are all sidelined with knee problems.

The Foxes sit ninth in the Premier League with their tie with Roma to come and, after having a crippling injury list this season, Rodgers believes it could become one of his best campaigns.

He said: “From a personal perspective, if we can finish in the top 10 and get to a final of a European competition it will be one of my best seasons as a manager.

“Knowing what we’ve been up against, I’ll be absolutely delighted. We’re not a squad who has the depth of quality. When we lose our top players that makes it a real challenge for us.

“It’s a huge testament to the players and how they have responded. I’m really happy with the level of our football.”

