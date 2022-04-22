Captain Sonny Bradley back as Luton welcome Blackpool in the Championship

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Captain Sonny Bradley back as Luton welcome Blackpool in the Championship

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 3:25 pm
Sonny Bradley is set to return for Luton at home to Blackpool (Tim Goode/PA)
Luton will have captain Sonny Bradley back for the visit of Blackpool in the Sky Bet Championship.

The defender was given his marching orders against Nottingham Forest on Good Friday for two bookings but is available for the clash at Kenilworth Road.

Hatters boss Nathan Jones is definitely without Gabe Osho and Glen Read while Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu could again be sidelined.

Jordan Clark, Luke Berry and Cameron Jerome were unavailable for Monday’s win at Cardiff but will be assessed. James Shea, James Bree and Fred Onyedinma – who were all forced off in Wales with knocks – are set to be fit.

Blackpool also have numerous injury concerns and specifically at right-back.

Chelsea loanee Dujon Sterling is still receiving treatment at his parent club over an ankle issue while a hamstring problem has sidelined Jordan Gabriel.

Fellow defender Kevin Stewart is another ruled out with a thigh problem and Sonny Carey is lacking match fitness after a foot injury.

Luke Garbutt is back for the Seasiders, who secured a 6-1 thrashing over Birmingham at the start of the week, following a bout of illness.

