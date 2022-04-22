Brentford missing defender Ethan Pinnock for the capital meeting with Tottenham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Brentford will be without Ethan Pinnock for the visit of Tottenham in the Premier League on Saturday.

Pinnock was forced off against Watford with a hamstring problem and will be sidelined for a few weeks, with Sergi Canos also absent with a hamstring injury.

Mathias Jorgensen will join him on the sidelines with an abductor problem, with Frank Onyeka out with an ankle ligament issue.

Tottenham have no fresh injuries for the visit across the capital.

Antonio Conte will pick from the same squad as Spurs look to get their Champions League qualification bid back on track.

Oliver Skipp (groin), Japhet Tanganga and Matt Doherty (both knee) are the injured players.

Tottenham provisional squad: Lloris, Gollini, Emerson, Sanchez, Romero, Dier, Rodon, Davies, Sessegnon, Reguilon, Winks, Hojbjerg, Bergwijn, Moura, Kulusevski, Son, Scarlett, Kane.

Brentford provisional squad: Raya, Ajer, Jansson, Sorensen, Henry, Janelt, Norgaard, Eriksen, Mbeumo, Toney, Wissa, Jensen, Dasilva, Ghoddos, Fosu-Henry, Baptiste, Roerslev, Stevens, Fernandez