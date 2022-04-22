Joe Ward set to miss Peterborough’s must-win clash with Nottingham Forest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Joe Ward set to miss Peterborough’s must-win clash with Nottingham Forest

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 3:53 pm
Joe Ward had to be substituted during Peterborough’s win at Barnsley (Joe Giddens/PA)
Joe Ward had to be substituted during Peterborough’s win at Barnsley (Joe Giddens/PA)

Peterborough could be missing Joe Ward for their crucial Sky Bet Championship home fixture with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Posh know defeat will see their relegation confirmed and even three points would not be enough if 21st-placed Reading win at Hull.

Ward was forced off in Monday’s victory over relegation rivals Barnsley with a dead leg and is doubtful of recovering in time.

Hayden Coulson and Jorge Grant have returned to the Peterborough squad after minor injuries saw them sit out the Easter period but Steven Benda (finger), Dan Butler (ankle), Nathan Thompson (shoulder) and Oliver Norburn (knee) are ruled out.

Forest also have plenty to play for and remain in the hunt for automatic promotion but seem unlikely to overturn Bournemouth’s seven-point advantage with only five games left to play for the duo.

Steve Cooper will be without Aston Villa loanee Keinan Davis, who may not play again this campaign unless Forest are involved in the play-offs, due to a hamstring injury.

Lewis Grabban was absent for the 4-0 win over West Brom at the start of the week but is expected to return from illness.

Max Lowe (groin) is still sidelined but Steve Cook marked his return from an ankle problem with a cameo off the bench on Monday.

