Kayne Ramsay returns from suspension as Ross County take on leaders Celtic By Press Association April 22, 2022, 4:11 pm Kayne Ramsay is back from suspension to face Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Ross County have Kayne Ramsay back from suspension for the visit of cinch Premiership leaders Celtic. Ramsay served a two-match ban following a challenge on Tom Rogic when the teams met last month. Goalkeeper Ashley Maynard-Brewer (broken nose) remains out while Josh Sims has been working on his fitness. Celtic are missing Josip Juranovic after the full-back suffered a knock against Rangers at Hampden. The Croatia international will miss a couple of weeks at least, according to manager Ange Postecoglou. Celtic otherwise have a full squad with striker Giorgos Giakoumakis available again following a hamstring strain. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Midfielder Blair Spittal sets sights on European football after winning top-six chase for Ross County Criticism of Rangers defeat reinforces Celtic standards – Ange Postecoglou Ross County manager Malky Mackay warns of ‘wounded animal’ Celtic ahead of Sunday showdown Michael Fraser reckons Ross County could go up another gear after clinching top-six place