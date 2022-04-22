Christian Eriksen looking forward to Tottenham reunion – Thomas Frank

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Christian Eriksen looking forward to Tottenham reunion – Thomas Frank

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 4:13 pm
Christian Eriksen has excelled for Brentford (John Walton/PA)
Thomas Frank hopes Brentford can help Christian Eriksen flourish against his former club Tottenham.

The Bees host Champions League-chasing Spurs at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday when Eriksen will hope to continue his brilliant return to the Premier League.

The 30-year-old joined the Bees in January as a free agent, having left Inter Milan following his cardiac arrest at last summer’s European Championship, and Brentford have won all five games the Denmark midfielder has started.

His next appearance is set to come against the club who he helped reach the 2019 Champions League final, and Bees boss Frank expects Eriksen to be motivated to beat his old side.

Frank said: “I think he just literally looks forward to playing Tottenham. He has a lot of old team-mates, a lot of staff members he worked closely together with for seven years of his life.

“This is where he went from being a very talented footballer at Ajax to be a world-class midfielder, and one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

“I know one thing, he is looking forward to it but he will do his best to try and beat them, of course he wants to compete.”

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte is no stranger to Eriksen having coached him at Inter Milan.

On Thursday, Conte admitted he was surprised by how well Eriksen’s return to football has gone.

Eriksen’s six-month contract with Brentford expires in the summer and Tottenham are among the clubs to have been linked with offering him a deal.

When asked about the possibility of Eriksen reuniting with both Spurs and Conte, Frank said: “Obviously he would enjoy to work with him and Christian is a fantastic player, but I know that I will answer this question from now until the end of the season and hopefully we end up signing him.

“But if he ends up at another club, it is what it is. I want to focus on now and trying to prepare the team and Christian for the game and hopefully we can make him flourish tomorrow and perform well and beat Tottenham.

“I think we went into this with open eyes and this is the outcome we hoped for, that he performs fantastic and that we perform well and the other hope is that he performs after the summer.”

