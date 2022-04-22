Caretaker boss David Gray speaks of ‘very difficult week’ at Hibernian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Caretaker boss David Gray speaks of ‘very difficult week’ at Hibernian

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 4:19 pm Updated: April 22, 2022, 4:21 pm
There are difficult time admits Hibernian caretaker manager David Gray (Jeff Holmes/PA)
David Gray spoke of a “very difficult week” at Hibernian after he found himself as caretaker boss for the second time this season following Shaun Maloney’s departure.

The Hibs coach took over temporarily when Jack Ross left Easter Road in December before the former Belgium assistant boss was installed in the hot seat.

Gray was called upon again this week after owner Ron Gordon called time on Maloney after only 19 matches in charge, the latter two being successive derby defeats to Hearts which left the Easter Road side in the bottom half of the cinch Premiership – seventh with 38 points – and out of the Scottish Cup.

Former Hibs defender Gray, who famously scored the winning goal against Rangers in the 2016 Scottish Cup final, will take charge for the remainder of the season with support from Eddie May and Jon Busch, with the first of five post-split fixtures against St Mirren on Saturday.

Gray said: “Understandably it has been a very difficult week for various reasons.

“It is never nice when people lose their jobs.

“It has been difficult for everyone involved at the football club and it is up to us now to try and put that right as quickly as we can.

“It is always a shock when things like that happen but we also recognise – as a club – that results have not been good enough and unfortunately managers carry the responsibly for that.

“Results have not been good enough, no one is shying away from that.

“Every single person involved has to take responsibility, players and staff individually. Can we do more?

“I think everyone will agree that we shouldn’t be in the position we are in but ultimately the league doesn’t lie and we are where we are.

“We want to finish the season as well as we possibly can.

“The objective is to finish seventh and accumulate more points than the team who finish maybe in fourth. We will stay in the same position but we need to look at that.

“If we can get as high as we can in terms of our total points tally, that has to be the objective – to end the season as positively as we can.

“We will take one game at a time. We have an opportunity away to St Mirren which will be a very tough game.”

