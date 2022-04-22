Ryan Edwards feels the pressure is off for Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Ryan Edwards feels the pressure is off for Dundee United

By Press Association
April 22, 2022
Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards (left) looking for post-split enjoyment (Jane Barlow/PA)
Dundee United’s Ryan Edwards (left) looking for post-split enjoyment (Jane Barlow/PA)

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards wants the Taysiders to enjoy their five post-split fixtures after sealing a top-half finish.

The race to reach the top-six went to the final pre-split games for around half the clubs in the league with United’s 2-2 draw against Tayside rivals Dundee leaving them in fourth place in the table.

Ahead of the visit of Hearts – who are 16 points ahead of Tam Courts’ side with third place guaranteed – Edwards urged United to enjoy the relatively pressure-free finale to the league season after reaching the top six.

He said: “It is target number one ticked off and we now have other targets. But we will be able to go to Ibrox and play against Celtic with no pressure at all.

“Especially now we are in the top six and that’s confirmed – go and enjoy yourselves, go and express yourselves and play with no pressure and no fear.

“And hopefully that brings out the best in everyone to go and get what we want to get which is fourth place.”

One of the targets United have is attaining a European spot but Edwards knows points will be difficult to get, starting with the visit of Hearts.

The former Morecambe, Plymouth and Blackpool player said: “I know fifth gets you Europe as well but we want to finish fourth and we are sitting there now and it is in our hands. I think we can get there.

“We have played everyone often enough to know to get a feel of what we are coming up against.

“Hearts have clearly been the third best team in the country this season, there is no hiding from that.

“They have a good strong squad with loads of depth and can replace like for like all round.

“We know it will be a tough game on Sunday.

“We haven’t beat Hearts this season so let’s go and get one over on them.”

