Joey Barton has fitness worry as Bristol Rovers bid to spoil Forest Green party

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 5:23 pm
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton will assess a couple of unnamed players ahead of the visit of Forest Green on Saturday (Nick Potts/PA)
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton admits he has concerns over the fitness of a couple of players ahead of Saturday’s visit of Forest Green, who could clinch promotion this weekend.

Barton did not mention any names, but the issues could be a factor when he comes to name his team for the fixture.

Leon Clarke could continue to miss out having been absent for Rovers’ last two matches.

The striker pulled up in the warm-up ahead of the 1-0 win against Salford on April 15 and has not played since.

Forest Green have no new injury concerns and need only a draw to secure a place in Sky Bet League One next season.

Matty Stevens remains on the long-term injury list after suffering a season-ending ACL injury.

Ben Stevenson could also continue to miss out after missing the last three matches with a knock.

Forest Green returned to winning ways against Oldham after the surprise 4-0 defeat at Barrow and manager Rob Edwards could stick with the side who succeeded on Monday.

