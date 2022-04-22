Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram receiving treatment for cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram receiving treatment for cancer

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 5:39 pm
Andy Goram pictured in November 2021 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Andy Goram pictured in November 2021 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram is undergoing cancer treatment, the Ibrox club have confirmed.

Rangers have sent their best wishes to the 58-year-old former Scotland international.

A statement on the club’s official Twitter account read: “Rangers can confirm our legendary goalkeeper, Andy Goram, is undergoing treatment for cancer in a local hospital.

“Club officials are in regular contact with Andy and his family. The family have asked for privacy at this time.

“Everyone at Rangers wishes ‘The Goalie’ well at this difficult time.”

Former Oldham player Goram won six Scottish league titles in seven years after joining Rangers from Hibernian in 1991.

He later played for the likes of Motherwell, Manchester United and Queen of the South.

As well as winning 43 international caps in football, he also represented Scotland at cricket.

