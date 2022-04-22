Former Rangers and Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram receiving treatment for cancer

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram is undergoing cancer treatment, the Ibrox club have confirmed.

Rangers have sent their best wishes to the 58-year-old former Scotland international.

A statement on the club’s official Twitter account read: “Rangers can confirm our legendary goalkeeper, Andy Goram, is undergoing treatment for cancer in a local hospital.

“Club officials are in regular contact with Andy and his family. The family have asked for privacy at this time.

“Everyone at Rangers wishes ‘The Goalie’ well at this difficult time.”

Former Oldham player Goram won six Scottish league titles in seven years after joining Rangers from Hibernian in 1991.

He later played for the likes of Motherwell, Manchester United and Queen of the South.

As well as winning 43 international caps in football, he also represented Scotland at cricket.