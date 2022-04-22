Romain Perraud hopes Southampton produce ‘big answer’ against Brighton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Sport

Romain Perraud hopes Southampton produce ‘big answer’ against Brighton

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 5:43 pm
Defender Romain Perraud wants Southampton to swiftly move on from defeat at Burnley (Adam Davy/PA)
Defender Romain Perraud wants Southampton to swiftly move on from defeat at Burnley (Adam Davy/PA)

Defender Romain Perraud says Southampton must produce a “big answer” against Brighton after feeling poor mentality proved costly in a disappointing 2-0 loss at relegation-threatened Burnley.

Saints’ hopes of a top-half Premier League finish suffered a setback at Turf Moor on Thursday evening as first-half goals from Connor Roberts and Nathan Collins boosted the Clarets’ survival bid.

Defeat in Lancashire came on the back of last weekend’s morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Champions League-chasing Arsenal at St Mary’s.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s men return to action on Sunday afternoon with a trip along the south coast to face opponents also pushing for the top 10.

“For us, it was not enough,” French left-back Perraud – reflecting on Saints’ display at Burnley – told the club website.

“Last week against Arsenal, we played like Burnley did (against us). I think we missed so many ways of playing football.

“We have to forget this game and now we have to be focused on Brighton.

“For our fans, for the club, we have to give a big answer, because our mindset was not good.

“Sunday we will play a team like us in the same position, I think, with the same number of points.

“I think it will be an open game to play and we have to give everything.”

Southampton are a point and three places below the Seagulls ahead of the trip to the Amex Stadium.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal