Walsall without Stephen Ward for their League Two clash at home to Port Vale

Walsall’s Stephen Ward has retired from football with immediate effect.

The defender’s final appearance came in the Good Friday win over Carlisle at the Banks’s Stadium and he will not be available for boss Michael Flynn for the final games, starting against Port Vale on Saturday.

Tom Leak is hoping to keep his place after a first start under Flynn on Monday.

Walsall continue to be without Conor Wilkinson after he suffered an ACL injury which could keep him out for 12 months.

Vale midfielders Brad Walker and Tom Pett will be assessed ahead of the trip to Walsall.

The pair have been nursing hamstring injuries and missed the defeat against Bristol Rovers.

Wing-back James Gibbons is recovering from an ankle ligament problem and remains a major doubt for the visitors.

Vale are two points clear in the third and final automatic promotion spot in Sky Bet League Two.