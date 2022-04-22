Premier League talking points: Chelsea’s home form and more pressure on Lampard

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Premier League talking points: Chelsea’s home form and more pressure on Lampard

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 5:54 pm
Thomas Tuchel needs a reaction from Chelsea (John Walton/PA)
Chelsea need to be pitch perfect, Manchester United have a new boss to impress and Burnley are hunting down Frank Lampard.

Here, the PA news agency looks at this weekend’s Premier League talking points.

Chelsea’s home discomfort

Thomas Tuchel is not the superstitious type but even he may have to take drastic action to improve the home form that has seen Chelsea lose their last three matches at Stamford Bridge, conceding 11 goals in the process. “If we had a solution, we would switch dressing rooms or take another hotel,” said the Blues boss. “Though this would be more superstition than anything else.” West Ham are the visitors on Sunday with a makeshift defence, so there could be goals in this one, whether the pitch is to blame or not.

United stagger on

Manchester United are at a low ebb (Mike Egerton/PA)

Erik ten Hag has been announced as Manchester United’s next manager from the end of the season, when he will be taking over the worst United team in more than 40 years, according to Gary Neville. In the meantime Ralf Rangnick must try to elicit a response from the wretched 4-0 defeat at Liverpool and get his side to stagger across the finish line in a European spot of some description. The trip to Arsenal is a big one in the race for fourth.

Jacko’s not doing bad

The received wisdom was that Burnley had someone already lined up to take over when they made the shock decision to sack Sean Dyche after nearly a decade at the club. But under-23’s coach Mike Jackson remains in temporary charge and has taken four points from two matches against West Ham and Southampton. With Chris Wilder distancing himself from the job and a winnable home match against Wolves this weekend, Jackson may yet have to wait a while before being told to beat it.

Lampard feeling the heat

Frank Lampard is feeling the heat (Richard Sellers/PA)

Burnley’s revival has piled yet more pressure on Everton, which is the last thing Frank Lampard needs ahead of a trip to Merseyside rivals and quadruple-chasing Liverpool. The Clarets are now just a point behind and could well clamber out of the drop zone this weekend, dropping Everton right in it. The relegation battle still has plenty of twists and turns to go, it seems.

Eriksen’s Spurs reunion

The Christian Eriksen story is the most heartwarming of the season and Saturday evening marks another chapter when Brentford host his former club Tottenham. The Denmark international is starting to show glimpses of his old form having returned to action following a cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 and you would not bet against him finding the net against his old mates.

