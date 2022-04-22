Declan Gallagher targets strong finish to kick-start ‘new era’ at Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Declan Gallagher targets strong finish to kick-start ‘new era’ at Aberdeen

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 5:56 pm
Declan Gallagher is looking to move up (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Declan Gallagher is looking to put a difficult first season at Aberdeen behind him by finishing the campaign on a high after Jim Goodwin restored his confidence.

Gallagher found himself out of the team at times under Stephen Glass and the Dons stuttered their way through much of the season before being consigned to the cinch Premiership bottom six by a 1-0 home defeat by Ross County.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit of his former team Livingston, Gallagher said on Aberdeen’s website: “There has been a lot of criticism about how we have played, but there have been a lot of games this season where we have had more of the ball, we have created most chances, we have let the opposition have very few chances – dominated the games in many cases, but silly mistakes have killed us and we have not taken our chances at the other end of the pitch. That has really hurt us this season.

“As a defender five clean sheets is not good enough. And the midfielders and strikers will feel that we have not scored enough goals. That has also cost us massively this season.

“It has been a poor season, there is no getting away from that, but we want to finish on a high by getting as many wins as we can so we can take some momentum into next season.

“We can’t change anything now. We are where we are. We have to get on with trying to get a win on Saturday. We have to give the fans some encouragement for next season.”

The 31-year-old added: “Since the manager has come in I have played every game under him. We have had some very good chats.

“He has brought the confidence back in me that I maybe lost for six months. It is great to play under him. I like the philosophy of the way he wants to play with the high press.

“Once we get this campaign finished I am really looking forward to next season and seeing what changes the manager makes and he will obviously have his first transfer window as well. It is a new era for the club I believe and one I want to be part of.”

