Declan Gallagher targets strong finish to kick-start ‘new era’ at Aberdeen

Declan Gallagher is looking to put a difficult first season at Aberdeen behind him by finishing the campaign on a high after Jim Goodwin restored his confidence.

Gallagher found himself out of the team at times under Stephen Glass and the Dons stuttered their way through much of the season before being consigned to the cinch Premiership bottom six by a 1-0 home defeat by Ross County.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s visit of his former team Livingston, Gallagher said on Aberdeen’s website: “There has been a lot of criticism about how we have played, but there have been a lot of games this season where we have had more of the ball, we have created most chances, we have let the opposition have very few chances – dominated the games in many cases, but silly mistakes have killed us and we have not taken our chances at the other end of the pitch. That has really hurt us this season.

“As a defender five clean sheets is not good enough. And the midfielders and strikers will feel that we have not scored enough goals. That has also cost us massively this season.

“It has been a poor season, there is no getting away from that, but we want to finish on a high by getting as many wins as we can so we can take some momentum into next season.

“We can’t change anything now. We are where we are. We have to get on with trying to get a win on Saturday. We have to give the fans some encouragement for next season.”

The 31-year-old added: “Since the manager has come in I have played every game under him. We have had some very good chats.

“He has brought the confidence back in me that I maybe lost for six months. It is great to play under him. I like the philosophy of the way he wants to play with the high press.

“Once we get this campaign finished I am really looking forward to next season and seeing what changes the manager makes and he will obviously have his first transfer window as well. It is a new era for the club I believe and one I want to be part of.”