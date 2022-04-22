Neil Etheridge eyeing return as Birmingham take on Millwall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Neil Etheridge should return for Birmingham’s visit of Millwall.

The goalkeeper suffered a head injury in the defeat at Nottingham Forest before Easter but has recovered.

George Friend could feature for the first time since January after hamstring and calf injuries.

Boss Lee Bowyer has said he would take his younger players out of the spotlight after Monday’s 6-1 defeat at Blackpool.

Millwall could have a number of players back for the trip to St Andrew’s.

Luke Freeman and Mason Bennett could return for manager Gary Rowett, ahead of the game at his former club.

Shaun Hutchinson returned from injury against Hull this week and is expected to travel.

Scott Malone is likely to miss out with a hamstring issue along with Jed Wallace, who is struggling with a groin injury.