Hall of Famers celebrate and pigeon lands at Crucible – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from April 22.

Football

Premier League greats rubbed shoulders.

Great moment last night to celebrate our induction to the @premierleague #HallOfFame 🙏🏾 I'm very grateful for this. Nice to catch up with some old heads there 👀😂 pic.twitter.com/w39fHGZ235 — Patrick Vieira (@OfficialVieira) April 22, 2022

In my times on the pitch, I have loved competing with the best. When off the pitch, I was able to learn how to lead a team from within the dressing room. I found out that being a captain is all about making everyone around you better. (2/3) — Vincent Kompany (@VincentKompany) April 22, 2022

Ian Wright’s former team-mate paid tribute.

I was telling WRIGHTY he was a future Hall of Famer! @Arsenal https://t.co/RI2mV9zKBq — Lee Dixon 💙🇺🇦 (@LeeDixon2) April 22, 2022

Manchester United were in training, with Cristiano Ronaldo back in the fold.

Rangers showed support to their former keeper.

The family have asked for privacy at this time. 💙 Everyone at Rangers wishes “The Goalie” well at this difficult time. — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) April 22, 2022

Jamie Carragher interviewed Jurgen Klopp.

Lotte Wubben-Moy signed a new deal at Arsenal.

And her team-mate was thrilled.

James Maddison enjoyed the snooker.

Likewise mate. All the best today 🤝 https://t.co/eGFwn0GnRr — James Maddison (@Madders10) April 22, 2022

Cycling

Dame Laura Kenny opened up on a difficult period.

Snooker

Yan Bingtao’s match suddenly rose up the pecking order.

We've seen some things at the Crucible. This is a new one. #ilovesnooker pic.twitter.com/5w0uR3ljpa — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) April 22, 2022

Boxing

One day until it’s fight time.

Mikaela Mayer was at the Fury-Whyte weigh-in.

MMA

Conor McGregor looked on.

Master of fighting pic.twitter.com/Nv9i8MUvSS — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 22, 2022

Darts

Peter Wright had his morning sorted.

Home and resting now, with a good book @BarryHearn and a cup of @YorkshireTea let's see what Barry has to say. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IGEprdKNWQ — Peter Wright (@snakebitewright) April 22, 2022

Formula One

Lovely weather in Imola.

Alexander Albon suffered a brake problem that halted qualifying.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Debris scatters across the track as Alex Albon's rear brakes overheat. He's limped back to the pits and the fire is out. #ImolaGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/WujhKc6pp9 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 22, 2022

Motor Racing

Romain Grosjean just about avoided the wall.

Too close for comfort 😱 https://t.co/xWEWWwFjd6 — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) April 22, 2022