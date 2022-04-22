Alex Mowatt ruled out for rest of season as West Brom take on Coventry

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

West Brom midfielder Alex Mowatt is ruled out against Coventry and will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a groin injury.

Mowatt, who has made 34 appearances for the Baggies this season, came off 10 minutes into the second half of Monday’s 4-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest.

The 27-year-old is expected to be able to take part in full pre-season training ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce remains without Daryl Dike (hamstring) and is set to ask United States head coach Greg Berhalter to leave the striker out of his plans for four summer fixtures given his lack of playing time.

Coventry manager Mark Robins has confirmed that Fankaty Dabo will miss the rest of the season.

Dabo suffered a hamstring strain in the win over Birmingham on Good Friday and will not feature in the remaining three games of the campaign.

Centre-half Jake Clarke-Salter is back in training with the Sky Blues and could travel with the squad to The Hawthorns.

Liam Kelly and Josh Eccles have also resumed training, while Matty Godden has had a second injection in his calf injury and could return for the final game of the season against Stoke.