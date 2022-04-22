Barcelona take command of Champions League semi-final in front of record crowd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Barcelona take command of Champions League semi-final in front of record crowd

By Press Association
April 22, 2022, 8:35 pm Updated: April 23, 2022, 7:48 am
Barcelona players celebrate after their first-leg success (Joan Monfort/AP)
Barcelona players celebrate after their first-leg success (Joan Monfort/AP)

Barcelona put one foot in the Champions League final with a crushing 5-1 semi-final first leg success over Wolfsburg in front of record attendance for women’s football.

A crowd of 91,648 packed into the Nou Camp as Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas scored twice to put Barca in complete control of the tie.

That figure surpassed the 91,553 fans who turned out for the Catalan club’s quarter-final win over rivals Real Madrid at the same stadium.

A packed Nou Camp watched the game
A packed Nou Camp watched the game (Joan Monfort/AP)

Aitana Bonmati gave the reigning champions a third-minute lead before further strikes from Caroline Graham Hansen, Jennifer Hermoso and Putellas made it 4-0 at half-time.

The German club briefly reduced the deficit through Jill Roord’s 70th-minute finish but the dominant hosts had the final say as Putellas converted from the penalty spot five minutes from time to claim her second of the evening.

Jennifer Hermoso scores
Jennifer Hermoso scores (Joan Monfort/AP)

Spain midfielder Putellas now leads the scoring charts in this year’s tournament with 10 goals.

Barca, who registered 33 attempts at goal, will seek to complete the job next Saturday at the Volkswagen Arena.

The winners of the tie will face the victors of the all-French semi-final between Lyon and Paris St Germain. The final is scheduled to take place on Saturday, May 21 at Juventus Stadium in Turin.

